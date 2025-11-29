NATIONAL

IED blast disrupts Railway service in Quetta

By Staff Correspondent

QUETTA: An improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Ghous Bakhsh Girls School on Muneer Ahmed Mengal Road in Quetta damaged a railway track on Saturday, leading to a halt in train services, police have reported.

The explosion, orchestrated by unidentified offenders, resulted in the immediate disruption of railway operations. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported from the incident.

Upon receiving information about the blast, law enforcement officials, including personnel from Frontier Corps Balochistan, swiftly arrived at the scene. They secured the area and initiated a search operation to locate and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The Police Station Sariab Quetta has taken charge of the investigation, focusing on uncovering the motives behind the act and identifying the culprits involved in planting the explosive device. The authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of the railway network in the region.

