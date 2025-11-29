HEADLINES

Five men taken away by unidentified gunmen in Dera Bugti

By Staff Correspondent

DERA BUGTI: Five men were forcibly taken by unidentified gunmen in the Pohli area of Dera Bugti district on Saturday, sparking a significant security concern.

Local law enforcement reported that the armed perpetrators executed the abduction at gunpoint, taking Bhatta, Jahan Khan, Thagu, Wadu, and Jaffar. The Dera Bugti police have initiated efforts for their safe retrieval, though details about the motive behind the abduction remain unclear.

The incident has raised alarm in the region, prompting the authorities to intensify their search operations. Community members and local leaders are urging swift action to ensure the safety of the captives. Police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in locating the missing individuals.

As the investigation progresses, the community remains on high alert, hoping for a prompt resolution to this distressing episode.

