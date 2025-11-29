CM Afridi urges party MPs to devise strategy to deal with denial of access to PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi convened a parliamentary party session to finalise the party’s next steps to deal with the repeated denials of a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Afridi directed all MNAs and MPAs to gather outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday to demonstrate solidarity and stage a protest.

Addressing party members and youth, Afridi stressed that his focus is on public service rather than personal power, wealth, or luxury.

“Those who polish boots are listened to, while those who stand by principles face retaliation,” he said, criticising the current governance culture.

Afridi revealed that despite eight attempts, he had been denied access to the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

“I visit every Thursday knowing the meeting will be denied, yet I go. The Constitution and rule of law have been undermined. Even Supreme Court judges write letters highlighting interference in the judicial system,” he said.

He added that he had written to provincial and federal authorities as well as the Chief Justice of Pakistan requesting the meeting, but no response was forthcoming.

“Three petitions were filed, judges summoned the jail superintendent, and court orders were issued, yet the meeting was still not granted,” Afridi noted. He expressed concern over reports regarding Khan’s health, highlighting that even under such circumstances, access was denied.

Emphasising party unity and disciplined action, Afridi called on all legislators to prepare for the upcoming protest. “The PTI founder has empowered us to decide on negotiations and protest. When the call comes, we must act. His instructions are our ultimate oath,” he said.

Afridi also highlighted achievements in governance, including the transparent recruitment of 6,000 teachers, stating, “Our governance aims to serve the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and earn their trust for a fourth consecutive mandate.”

Criticising the federal government’s handling of the economy, Afridi pointed to rising unemployment, inflation, and industrial slowdown. “Instead of lecturing us, they should focus on their failures. IMF charges show mismanagement of thousands of billions of rupees, while our focus remains on public welfare,” he said.

The parliamentary party session will also finalise strategies for Tuesday’s Islamabad High Court protest and a subsequent visit to Adiala Jail, signalling a unified PTI stance amid ongoing tensions with federal authorities.