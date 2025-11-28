BEIJING: The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Friday to review a report on the 20th CPC Central Committee’s disciplinary inspection missions focusing on the country’s provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.

The meeting noted that the fifth and sixth rounds of inspections under the 20th CPC Central Committee had completed full coverage of provincial-level regions.

While provincial-level authorities have made new progress in their work, the inspections also identified various problems that must be taken seriously and addressed with firm resolve, the meeting said.

It is imperative to rigorously implement rectification measures and to strengthen routine oversight, the meeting pointed out, adding that rectifications should be integrated with both studying and implementing the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and with making plans for economic and social development in the next five years.

The meeting stressed that Party committees of all provincial-level regions should ensure the implementation of major decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee.

They were also urged to improve the evaluation mechanisms for officials, tighten oversight of leading officials, strengthen regulation and oversight of the allocation and exercise of power, and maintain high pressure against corruption.

Xi Jinping calls for promoting volunteer spirit to serve national rejuvenation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for promoting the spirit of volunteering to serve the cause of building a great modern socialist country in all respects and achieving national rejuvenation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to the third congress of the China Volunteer Service Federation (CVSF).

Describing volunteer service as a key hallmark of social progress, Xi expressed the hope that volunteers, volunteer organizations and service professionals will play an active role in advancing Chinese modernization, promote the value of truth, kindness and beauty, and spread positive energy while serving the national strategy, people’s livelihood and social governance.

He also called for improving the volunteer service system and fostering a strong, society-wide atmosphere that supports participation in the volunteer work.

The third congress of the CVSF was held in Beijing from Thursday to Friday.

Founded in December 2013, the CVSF is a national, collaborative and non-profit social organization voluntarily formed by volunteer service organizations, volunteers and related institutions, organizations, and individuals. It has made positive contributions to advancing the development of volunteer service in China.