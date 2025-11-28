Tarar alleges PTI used foreign accounts for global smear effort

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday accused a female PTI politician of using foreign based social media accounts to run an alleged smear campaign against Pakistan.

In a statement on X, he said anti Pakistan accounts operating from Afghanistan and reports carried by Indian media were being used in connection with the PTI founder.

Tarar urged the party to abandon what he described as an anti Pakistan narrative and focus instead on the interests of the state and its citizens.

He said the activity amounted to open hostility and was intended to damage the country’s reputation internationally.

The minister also criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, saying the party’s political approach had sidelined responsibilities owed to the province.

Tarar said the PTI’s main focus remained a single demand tied to its founder, who is currently in Adiala Jail on a corruption conviction, adding that this ran contrary to jail rules.