Sindh Police detain PTI workers amid protest outside Karachi Press Club

KARACHI: Police detained several leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday after the party staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the continued suspension of meetings with party founder Imran Khan.

The demonstration, called by the PTI Karachi Division, drew participation from senior leaders of the Sindh chapter, including PTI Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh, Karachi chapter president Raja Azhar, and representatives of the women’s, youth, labour, minority and lawyers’ wings. A large number of workers also gathered demanding immediate resumption of access to the incarcerated former prime minister.

Heavy police deployment had been made around the press club ahead of the demonstration. Witnesses and party representatives claimed that police personnel attempted to block incoming workers, leading to scuffles, manhandling and incidents of alleged misconduct towards women participants.

As the protest intensified, police launched a crackdown and rounded up more than 20 workers and leaders. Those detained included PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dawa Khan Sabir, Yasir Baloch, Awar Mehdi, Moazzam Khan and other, who were shifted to the Preedy police station. PTI leaders claimed that several women workers were also taken into custody.

Speaking to media, Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned what he described as “unprovoked and brutal use of force” by the police.

“Our protest was completely peaceful, yet the police attacked workers and used male personnel to manhandle women an act both shameful and condemnable,” he said.

He added that the denial of meetings with Imran Khan, despite court orders, had caused widespread public anger. “Imran Khan is being kept in solitary confinement. Neither party leaders nor even family members are allowed to meet him. This is outright contempt of court.”

PTI Sindh spokesperson Muhammad Ali Baloch also condemned the crackdown and arrest of PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh an others demanding the immediate release of all detained workers. He alleged that the Sindh government had imposed a “civilian dictatorship” in the province where peaceful demonstrations were met with Section 144, while government activities operated without restrictions.

PTI leaders announced that the party would continue province-wide protests until the ban on meetings with Imran Khan is lifted.