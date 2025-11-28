Punjab unveils strict traffic penalties, plans vehicle auctions for chronic violators

LAHORE: Punjab authorities have decided to auction vehicles involved in repeated traffic violations as part of a sweeping overhaul of the province’s road safety regime, officials revealed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday.

The briefing informed the chief minister that the decades-old Traffic Act had undergone its most extensive revision to date, with twenty major reforms introduced to curb chronic violations and modernise enforcement. The updated framework imposes heavy fines across the board, extending penalties even to government-owned vehicles.

Officials said that motorists repeatedly challaned for offences could now see their vehicles confiscated and placed for auction, marking one of the toughest measures introduced under the new rules. A province-wide crackdown has also been ordered on dangerous practices, including passengers travelling on the roofs of buses, while Qingqi rickshaws have been barred from five major arterial roads in Lahore.

The meeting was told that a 30-day deadline had been set to eliminate violations of one-way routes across Punjab. Stronger action has also been approved in cases of underage driving, with vehicle owners now facing up to six months in prison if minors are found behind the wheel.

Maryam said traffic discipline needed improvement in every city, stressing that enforcement must apply equally to all motorists. She directed officials to ensure that fines were imposed without discrimination and highlighted the need to resolve chronic parking issues. The meeting was informed that wedding halls without proper parking facilities would no longer be allowed to operate.

The government has also decided to provide immediate compensation to families of people killed in road accidents, part of a broader attempt to address the human cost of unsafe roads.

Under the revised ordinance, signed by Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, fines and jail terms have risen sharply. Driving without a valid fitness certificate can now result in imprisonment and a penalty of up to Rs100,000, while the use of non-standard window glass also carries a potential six-month sentence.

Violating one-way traffic rules can lead to six months in jail or a fine of Rs50,000. Seat belt regulations for front-seat passengers have been made mandatory, with non-compliance inviting strict penalties. Authorities have also doubled punishments for underage drivers and introduced legal liability for parents.

The province has set specific fines for smoke-emitting vehicles: Rs2,000 for motorcycles, Rs3,000 for three-wheelers, Rs8,000 for private cars and Rs15,000 for public transport vehicles. Overspeeding fines have been increased by up to 300 percent, with motorcycles now liable for Rs2,000 and cars for Rs5,000.

For overloading, fines range from Rs3,000 for three-wheelers to Rs15,000 for trailers. Signal violations carry penalties of up to Rs15,000 depending on the vehicle’s engine capacity.

Officials added that stringent action would target motorists using yellow number plates, fake plates or non-standard registration plates, with increased punishments for repeat offenders. Drivers unable to produce registration papers or proof of ownership will also face legal consequences under the revised enforcement system.