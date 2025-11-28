PTI’s MPA says his Bajaur home targeted in drone attack; one Injured

Anwar Zeb Khan says attack injured one security guard at his Raghagan residence

Police launches investigation with no official statement yet on perpetrators

KP CM condemns attack, calls it act of ‘anti-peace elements’ and vows zero tolerance for such incidents

BAJAUR: PTI MPA Anwar Zeb Khan on Friday revealed that his home in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district was struck in what he described as a “drone attack” last night, leaving one person injured.

In a video statement posted on his social media account on Thursday, the provincial lawmaker said, “My house in Raghagan, Khar tehsil, was targeted by a drone (quadcopter) attack by unknown individuals tonight, injuring one of my security guards.”

Khan, who said he was in Peshawar at the time of the incident, strongly condemned the attack. He identified the injured as Zair Muhammad, who was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar.

Following the incident, police personnel reached the scene and launched an investigation. However, local police have not yet issued an official statement on the nature of the attack or those behind it.

🚨🚨🚨 باجوڑ میں تحریک انصاف ایم پی اے انور زیب خان کے رہائش گاہ پر ڈرون حملہ

ایک شخص زخمی

انور زیب خان پشاور میں موجود ہے۔ — Khalid Khan Supari (@SupariKhan) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, in a statement, condemned the incident, terming it an act carried out by “anti-peace elements.” According to the statement, CM Afridi directed police and the relevant authorities to submit an immediate report on the incident.

“The provincial government stands with the people and its elected representatives during this challenging time and will not tolerate such terrorist incidents,” the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist activity, particularly in KP and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.