PTI outraged over rumors on Khan’s wellbeing, demands immediate meeting with founder

Sh Waqas Akram slams fascist regime for isolating PTI founder, warns of rising public anger

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed profound outrage over swirling rumors in national and international media regarding the health, safety, and wellbeing of its founder, Imran Khan, warning that the nation will not tolerate any ambiguity about its leader’s status.

The party demanded immediate and unrestricted access for its leadership to obtain firsthand information about his condition, declaring that the power grabbers must not test the public’s patience any further, and vowing that the unrepresentative regime cannot harm Khan in even the slightest way, let alone anything beyond it.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a statement on Thursday, insisted that the imposed regime immediately allow PTI leaders, family members, and lawyers to meet him, put these rumors to rest, and provide clarity on his actual condition, as the nation no longer trusts the statements of the courtiers.

PTI CIS strongly condemned the mandate-less regime for deliberately isolating PTI Founder, cutting him off from his family, legal counsel, and the outside world for 23 consecutive days.

He described this calculated and illegal isolation as a blatant violation of fundamental human and constitutional rights, directly fueling ghastly rumors about his health and wellbeing circulating on international media and social platforms. Waqas emphasized that the regime’s continued secrecy and obstruction only deepen the nation’s anger and mistrust, exposing its true intentions and the lengths it will go to conceal the truth.

PTI CIS has demanded a clarification from the government regarding recent “rumours” about the health of jailed party founder, calling on authorities to arrange a meeting between the former premier and his family.

Waqas demanded that the current government and the interior ministry immediately and clearly dismiss and clarify the rumour and immediately arrange a meeting between Imran and his family. Waqas Akram made it clear that the nation does not trust the government’s claims regarding the health, security, and current status of Imran Khan.

He demanded that the Chief Minister of KP and other party leadership be immediately allowed to meet him to verify his wellbeing and “clear the air.” He warned that the state must present the facts before the nation, or the illegitimate rulers would be held fully accountable for any reaction, as public anxiety is reaching a breaking point.

“The government is directly responsible for protecting Imran’s security, human rights, and constitutional rights,” he asserted.