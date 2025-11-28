Power shutdown in Bahria Town Lahore triggers resident anger as unpaid dues cross Rs682m

LAHORE: Bahria Town Lahore in darkness lahore leaves residents frustrated as dues dispute deepens

The electricity supply to four major housing projects in Bahria Town Lahore was suspended on Friday after the non-payment of more than Rs682 million in outstanding bills, leaving residents without power and sparking plans for a protest outside the Bahria Town offices after Friday prayers.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) chief executive officer Muhammad Ramzan Butt said the private developer had failed to clear its dues despite multiple extensions. He stated that Bahria Town was required to settle its payments by November 21, a deadline later extended at the developer’s request until November 23, and then again through repeated appeals until November 26. According to him, the final deadline lapsed on November 27 without payment.

Butt said that instead of clearing the arrears, Bahria Town officials had approached the court. He added that before any court order was issued, Lesco disconnected the supply to all four bulk connections. Documents available with Dawn show that Bahria Town (M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd) owes more than Rs530 million, Bahria Orchard owes Rs137 million, Bahria Education City owes Rs5.465 million, and an additional project run by M/S Kingrete Associates owes Rs2.70 million.

The Lesco CEO said power would be restored immediately once all outstanding dues are paid.

Residents, however, criticised both the developer and the power utility for failing to prevent the crisis or provide timely relief. Fayyaz Ahmad, a Bahria Town resident, said the area had been without electricity since the previous evening. He added that food had spoiled in refrigerators and that the absence of heating and warm water had made living conditions difficult. He noted that he was considering temporarily moving to a relative’s home until the situation improved.

This is not the first time the development has faced such an issue. Lesco disconnected Bahria Town’s supply in 2024 over unpaid bills exceeding Rs762 million. The company has also faced scrutiny over electricity management in the past, including complaints from residents in its Islamabad developments regarding overbilling and deductions on solar-generated power.