PM Shehbaz courts Bahraini investors with Pakistan’s sweeping economic overhaul blueprint

Premier Shehbaz urges Bahrain’s business elite to tap Pakistan’s ‘immense investment potential’

Says structural reforms, digital modernisation driving private-sector-led growth, offering long-term JVs in agribusiness, IT, minerals, energy and tourism

Says FTA with GCC expected to be signed ‘soon,’ positioning himself as ‘CEO of Pakistan

Vows to turn youth bulge into dividend through IT, AI and vocational training.

Bahrain lauds Pakistanis’ contribution to its financial sector for over 50 years

Manama says Pakistan remains key partner as Bahrain advances Vision 2030 and 2050

MANAMA/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged Bahraini investors to capitalise on Pakistan’s “immense and unfolding” investment opportunities, as he highlighted his government’s structural transformation agenda, sweeping regulatory reforms and a decisive shift toward private sector-led growth.

Stressing that Pakistan had opened new avenues in agribusiness, IT, minerals, energy and tourism, he called on Bahrain’s business community to become long-term partners in a reoriented economy positioned for expansion.

Addressing Bahraini business leaders during his two-day official visit, the prime minister said Pakistan was undergoing a far-reaching transformation anchored in economic reforms, digital modernization, and dismantling of bureaucratic hurdles. “We have cut red tape forever, strengthened our regulations, and opened new sectors such as agribusiness, IT, minerals, energy, and tourism for long-term partnership,” he said.

The event was attended by Bahrain’s deputy prime minister and ministers for foreign affairs, finance and national economy, and industries and commerce. The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other senior officials.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan offered a unique mix of talent, resources and a rapidly expanding consumer market—attributes that, paired with Bahrain’s financial expertise and business leadership, could unlock mutually transformative gains. Pakistan, he noted, stood ready to deepen cooperation in agriculture, IT, AI, FinTech and other areas where joint ventures, shared knowledge and cross-sector synergy could deliver tangible results.

He told a gathering of Bahraini and Pakistani entrepreneurs, as well as overseas Pakistanis, that the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and the GCC was expected to be signed soon, marking a major milestone in strengthening regional trade integration.

“I address you not just as the Prime Minister of Pakistan but as the CEO of a nation eager to partner with Bahraini entrepreneurs—ready to support joint ventures, facilitate your investment plans and assist in the mutually-rewarding journey ahead of us,” he said. “Whether you are a Bahraini investor exploring Pakistan or a Pakistani entrepreneur contributing to Bahrain’s great progress, let this moment be your launching pad for a bold and meaningful collaboration.”

Expressing gratitude to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, he said Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed a relationship rooted in cultural affinity, shared faith, mutual respect and decades of strategic cooperation. “Now we have to convert these wonderful relations into economic cooperation,” he stressed.

He vowed to transform Pakistan’s youth bulge into a national asset through training in IT, AI, vocational skills and emerging technologies. The prime minister also praised the Pakistani community of more than 100,000 in Bahrain for their invaluable contribution to the kingdom and for sending home $484 million in remittances last year.

“Let me assure you that Pakistan’s doors and my own door will always remain open to all of you,” he said, commending Bahrain’s leadership for turning the country into a hub of economic growth, financial innovation and human-centred development—an example he said was inspiring for Pakistan.

Earlier, Bahrain’s Finance Minister Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa lauded generations of Pakistanis who had played a vital role in Bahrain’s development, noting that many had made the kingdom their second home. He highlighted that Pakistani financial institutions had contributed significantly to Bahrain’s financial services sector for more than half a century.

The minister said Bahrain itself was undergoing a generational transformation as the region evolved into a centre of innovation, sustainability and technological excellence. He said Bahrain’s forward-looking regulatory environment, skilled talent pool and fast-growing fintech ecosystem offered strong platforms for Pakistani banks and innovators seeking regional or global expansion.

He added that Bahrain’s advanced digital infrastructure—including high-capacity subsea cables—was positioning it as a regional data and connectivity hub, opening new avenues for Pakistani firms in software engineering, AI, cybersecurity and next-generation digital services.

As Bahrain advanced Vision 2030 and laid the groundwork for Vision 2050, he said, the kingdom viewed Pakistan as a partner in a shared and growing economic future.