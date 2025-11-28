Pakistani immigration to US on pause as ‘third world’ countries put on permanent halt list

WASHINGTON: Pakistani nationals planning to immigrate to the United States will for now remain unaffected, even as the US announced a “permanent pause” on immigration from 19 countries following a deadly attack involving a National Guard member.

The measure, announced by President Donald Trump on social media, is aimed at tightening immigration procedures for ‘high-risk regions’.

The pause comes after 29-year-old Rahmanullah Laknawal, of Afghan origin, reportedly shot and killed 20-year-old National Guard member Sarah Backstrom and critically injured Andrew Wolfe on Thursday. Trump stated the action was necessary to protect national security and review the vetting process for immigrants from certain countries.

Joseph Edlow, head of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, confirmed on X that green card holders from the affected 19 countries will face audits. Pakistan, however, is not included in the list, which also covers Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Congo, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Venezuela, and several other African and Asian nations.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump criticized the previous administration, alleging that immigrants entered the country without proper screening during former President Joe Biden’s tenure. He stated the pause would allow the US immigration system to “fully recover” and called for the termination of “millions of Biden illegal admissions,” including those authorized under the former president’s autopen signature.

The president further warned that federal benefits for non-citizens deemed a threat to the United States will be terminated. Citizenship may be revoked for those who fail to meet security or civilizational standards, and individuals considered incompatible with “Western civilisation” could face deportation.

For Pakistanis, however, the move provides temporary relief. Current green card holders and ongoing applicants will not face immediate action, while immigration authorities focus on auditing citizens of other nations on the permanent halt list.

The announcement has sparked discussions about the broader implications for US immigration policy, particularly for South Asian and African nations. Analysts note that while Pakistani immigrants remain spared for now, the “permanent pause” could signal tighter scrutiny for other countries in future policy updates.