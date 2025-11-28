NATIONAL

Pakistan, Australia to establish joint task force to combat illegal immigration

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Australia have resolved to form a Joint Working Group to bolster security cooperation and intensify efforts against illegal immigration, following a high-level virtual meeting between top officials from both nations.

According to a report today, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Australian counterpart, Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke, held discussions on Friday where they agreed to enhance collaboration to curb unlawful migration. Both ministers stressed the necessity of coordinated efforts and improved information sharing.

The dialogue also explored the launch of specialized training programs for officers within Pakistan’s police and paramilitary forces, aimed at capacity building.

Further avenues for an increased partnership were examined between Australia’s security agencies and Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), alongside the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency.

In addition to security matters, the two officials exchanged views on the forthcoming tour of the Australian cricket team to Pakistan.

