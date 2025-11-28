Master Paints/Sheikhoo enter Battle Axe Polo Cup final as FG/Din secure subsidiary spot

LAHORE: The 11th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2025, sponsored by TCL and hosted by the Lahore Garrison Polo Grounds, delivered exhilarating action on its fifth day as Master Paints/Sheikhoo stormed into the main final, while FG/Din Polo earned their place in the subsidiary final after dominating performances at the Cavalry Polo Field.

A large and lively crowd, featuring families and polo enthusiasts, gathered to witness the competitive fixtures. Among those present were Club Secretary Major (R) Babar Mehboob Awan along with a strong turnout of seasoned polo players, adding to the spirited atmosphere of the event.

In the main encounter of the day, Master Paints/Sheikhoo showcased resilience and precision to defeat SQC Gold/Newage Cables by 10–8, securing their coveted place in the tournament’s grand final set for Sunday. Master Paints/Sheikhoo’s star performer, Raja Samiullah, produced a spectacular display of attacking polo, amassing eight goals on his own, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed added two crucial strikes to complete the team’s tally.

Despite the loss, SQ Seagolf/Newage Cables put up a commendable fight. Saqib Khan Khakwani was brilliant with six goals, while Shiraz Qureshi and Ali Kuli Khan contributed one goal each. Their spirited effort kept the match competitive until the final chukka, but Master Paints/Sheikhoo held their nerve during the crucial final minutes.

Earlier in the day, FG/Din Polo delivered an impressive performance to overcome Peshawar Polo Club by a convincing 12–6 margin, ensuring their place in the subsidiary final. The victory was led by the outstanding form of Hamza Mawaz Khan, who struck seven goals, demonstrating excellent control and finishing. Muhammad Ali Malik added three goals, while Manam Faisal chipped in with two, giving FG/Din Polo a comfortable win. For Peshawar Polo Club, despite moments of promise, they struggled to counter the pace and precision of FG/Din’s aggressive offense.

With the results of the day cementing the standings, the championship now heads toward an exciting climax. The main final will be contested between Master Paints/Skywell and Master Paints/Sheikhoo while the subsidiary final will feature FG/Din Polo and Indus Polo, battling for top honours in their category.