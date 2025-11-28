KP CM stages sit-in as authorities deny repeated access to Imran Khan

CM Afridi blocked for the eighth time from meeting PTI founder at Adiala Jail

Sit-in held at Factory Naka after police stopped march to prison

Says IHC orders being ignored, warning of ‘final option’, and expressing concern over Imran Khan’s health amid over three weeks of denied access

Jail official confirms former PM is in good health; Interior Ministry silent

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi staged a sit-in near Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Thursday after being denied a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan for the eighth time, raising concerns over authorities’ non-compliance with Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders. The CM said he had also been denied access last Friday despite court directives, and his repeated attempts, including writing to the chief justice, have gone unanswered.

Afridi and his supporters initially planned to march to the prison, where Imran Khan is incarcerated, but were stopped by a heavy police contingent at Factory Naka, the same location where a sit-in was held earlier this week. The CM offered prayers at the sit-in, led by Punjab lawmaker Hafiz Farhat Abbas.

Speaking to reporters, CM Afridi described the situation as “worsening” and criticized the authorities for disregarding court orders. “A province is being treated like a stepmother. If the representative of 25 million people is being treated this way, it is not a good sign. Would you like it if it happened to someone else in another province tomorrow?” he questioned.

He added that no one has been allowed to meet the PTI founder—not his sisters, lawyers, doctors, or party leadership. Afridi warned that the authorities must clarify where they stand, hinting that his party may consider a “final option” if the restrictions continue, without elaborating on the specifics.

The PTI has also voiced concerns over Imran Khan’s health during his incarceration. Former Prime Minister’s aide Zulfi Bukhari stated that the former premier has been denied access to his family and lawyers for over three weeks, since November 4, without explanation. “His health is our concern. We are worried about his illegal isolation,” Bukhari told Reuters, urging the government to allow immediate family visits.

A jail official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Imran Khan was in good health and that no plans exist to transfer him to another facility. The Interior Ministry, however, did not respond to requests for comment.

The ongoing denial of access to Imran Khan has sparked political tension, with the PTI emphasizing adherence to court directives and raising alarms over the treatment of the former prime minister during his imprisonment. The CM’s sit-in at Factory Naka underscores the party’s determination to press for compliance with legal orders and protect the rights of political representatives and citizens alike.