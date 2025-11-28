Islamabad signals stronger partnership with Tokyo as envoy begins Japan mission

TOKYO: Pakistan reaffirmed its intention to deepen political and economic cooperation with Japan on Thursday as its newly appointed ambassador, Abdul Hameed, formally assumed his responsibilities after presenting his credentials to the Emperor.

The ceremony at the Imperial Palace marked the official start of the envoy’s assignment. A statement issued on Friday said the ambassador conveyed greetings from the president and prime minister and reaffirmed Islamabad’s interest in strengthening its ties with Tokyo.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Hameed highlighted the importance of broadening collaboration in areas such as trade, investment and cultural exchange. He said the relationship carried significant potential for both countries and that Islamabad aimed to expand engagement across multiple sectors.

Senior officials from both sides attended the ceremony. Members of the Pakistani delegation included Economic Minister Syed Irfan Abbas Shah, Defence Attaché Air Cdre Yashir Shafiq Malik and counsellors attached to the embassy.

Japan was represented by Ryosei Akazawa, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, whose participation underscored the role of economic cooperation in the bilateral partnership.

The envoy will now begin a series of introductory meetings in Tokyo as part of his initial diplomatic outreach, with further engagements expected to focus on investment, energy cooperation and regional security.