Imran Khan’s son raises alarm over complete communication blackout for past 24 days

ISLAMABAD: A statement by Kasim Khan, son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has renewed international concern over the opposition leader’s ongoing detention. Kasim alleges that his father has been held in complete isolation for the past six weeks and has been incommunicado for 24 days, despite court orders permitting family visitation.

Kasim said that Imran Khan has spent 845 days in custody and is currently kept in solitary confinement under conditions he described as a “death cell.” According to him, the family has received no phone calls, no meetings, and no proof of life, and all requests for access have been denied without explanation. He called the situation a deliberate attempt to prevent transparency about his father’s condition.

The Pakistani government has not issued a response to these specific allegations. Officials have in the past stated that security protocols govern access to the former prime minister, but no clarifications have been provided regarding the reported blackout.

Human rights organisations responded to Kasim’s statement with concern, noting that prolonged incommunicado detention raises questions about due process and detainee welfare. Several groups urged Pakistan to allow immediate contact between Imran Khan, his family, and his legal team, and to release updated information about his health and safety.

The situation has sparked significant reaction online and has reignited debate over the political climate in Pakistan. Supporters of Imran Khan view the communication blackout as evidence of political suppression, while critics of the former prime minister argue that the legal process should continue without public pressure.

Kasim appealed to the international community to demand proof of life and enforce court-ordered access, asserting that his father is being held for political reasons. Observers note that the government’s handling of the matter may shape both domestic tensions and Pakistan’s international standing in the weeks ahead.