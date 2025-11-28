Opinion

Healing family ties

Family conflicts often start with a small misunderstanding, a harsh word, or an unmet expectation. But when ignored, these little issues can grow into a silent poison that slowly destroys love, peace and trust at home.

Psychologists say that most problems come from poor communication, lack of patience and unrealistic expectations. When family members stop listening to each other and try only to prove themselves right, emotional distance grows. This leads to feelings of loneliness and mental stress even within a house full of people.

The good news is: this can be prevented. Start by talking and listening regularly, even about small things. Be patient during disagreements, and accept that everyone has strengths and weaknesses. Use kind words like “I understand” or “I’m sorry” to build bridges, not walls. Also, make time for fun and togetherness. Shared moments bring hearts closer and reduce negativity.

Disagreements are natural but solving them with love, respect and understanding is the real strength of a happy family. Don’t let silence ruin what love has built.

ARONA SAGHIR

KARACHI

