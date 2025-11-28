Govt rejects foreign media claims on PTI founder’s health

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday firmly rejected claims appearing in sections of Indian and Afghan media about the health of the PTI founder, declaring the reports inaccurate and unsupported by facts.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary told the Senate that the political leader was in stable condition and was receiving all facilities mandated under law. He said the foreign reports carried no credibility and had been circulated without verification.

The minister was responding to concerns raised by PTI lawmakers who referred to recent cross-border coverage suggesting deterioration in the former prime minister’s health. He said the government had already conveyed its position that no such issues had been reported by the relevant authorities overseeing the founder’s detention.

The Senate session, chaired by Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, met earlier in the day to take up regular legislative business. During the proceedings, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization Muhammad Ali tabled the Privatization Commission Amendment Bill 2025.

The chair forwarded the draft legislation to the Standing Committee for detailed examination, directing the panel to review the proposed changes and return its recommendations.

After completing the listed agenda items, the upper house was adjourned. The next sitting has been scheduled for Monday at four in the afternoon, when the chamber is expected to continue its debate on pending government business and ongoing parliamentary queries.