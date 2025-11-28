Gold prices in Pakistan experience frequent fluctuations, primarily influenced by trends in the international market. These variations are reflected in the rates provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets in different cities across the country.
Gold Prices Today In Pakistan | 28th November, 2025
Must Read
22 Indian proxy terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR
Three policemen martyred foiling attack on Hangu Police checkpost on Wednesday night: CTD RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 22 Indian proxy terrorists during an intelligence-based...