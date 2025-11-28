FIA clarifies offloading of passengers amid growing concerns

Passengers denied boarding only if documents are invalid or involvement with smugglers suspected: Capt (r) Zia

Responds to misleading AI-generated videos and social media rumours, asserting legitimate travellers with valid visas being facilitated

Business communities report offloading of genuine travellers at Lahore, Sialkot, Karachi airports

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday clarified that passengers travelling abroad are only being offloaded or denied boarding when they lack valid documents or are suspected of involvement with migrant smuggling networks.

The statement comes amid growing social media speculation and reports of travellers being arbitrarily stopped at airports despite possessing valid travel papers.

Over recent months, multiple incidents of offloading at airports have been reported, following a crackdown on human smuggling in the aftermath of last year’s Greece boat tragedy, which claimed several Pakistani lives.

Earlier this month, FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar confirmed that cases had been reported at Lahore and Karachi airports and said investigations were underway.

In a video statement, FIA Lahore Zone Director Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia addressed the circulation of “misleading AI-generated videos and false information” regarding offloading incidents. “All these rumours have no connection with reality,” Zia said, emphasizing that passengers with valid travel purposes are not being stopped.



Zia explained that immigration officials at airports thoroughly check travel documents and profile travellers to detect human smuggling. “Those denied boarding either do not have valid documents, have permits or visas from non-existent companies, or are suspected of being lured abroad by human traffickers,” he said.

He cited cases where smugglers manipulate travel routes or use accomplices, including family members, to bypass checks. Individuals deported from other countries often trigger FIA inquiries to halt traffickers’ operations.

The official urged the public not to fall prey to human smugglers, noting that such networks spread misinformation for financial gain and to create unrest. He cited Mauritania and Greece boat tragedies, warning that traffickers often promise dreams of Europe, only to coerce victims into paying large sums or face life-threatening situations. “Pakistan’s international standing suffers, and visa access becomes difficult,” Zia added.

The FIA confirmed that legitimate travellers with valid documents are being facilitated and urged citizens to rely solely on official information. The agency’s statement follows reports from BBC Urdu and complaints from business communities, including Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighting offloading of genuine businessmen and tourists at various airports.

FIA Gujranwala Zone Director Muhammad Bin Ashraf emphasized that no harsh or new offloading policy has been issued, and enforcement targets only those with fake documents or suspicious intentions.