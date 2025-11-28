‘Except for Allah, no one has power to divide Sindh,’ CM Shah rejects discussions on creating new provinces

CM terms debate on new provinces irrelevant, saying Sindh’s unity is non-negotiable and protected beyond political manoeuvring

Reaffirms PPP’s rejection of altering the 18th Amendment or shrinking NFC share, clarifying Sindh government had no role in governor’s appointment

Warns small groups cannot be allowed to hold Karachi hostage by repeated road blockades

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday issued a firm rejection of renewed discussions on creating new provinces, declaring that such talk should be “heard from one ear and let out from the other,” and stressing that “except for Allah, no one has the power to divide Sindh.”

Speaking to the media at the Sindh Craft Festival at Port Grand, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to safeguarding Sindh’s unity while promoting the province’s rich traditions of arts and craftsmanship.

“Our focus is to ensure that Sindh’s cultural work and crafts receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve,” the CM said.

Commenting on the recurring debate about new provinces, the Chief Minister reiterated his outright dismissal of the idea, recalling that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already rejected proposals to amend the 18th Amendment or reduce the NFC Award share. “These matters were also rejected under the proposed 27th Amendment,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the PPP knows how to “turn dreams into reality,” highlighting the party’s developmental vision.

Addressing queries regarding the recent change of Governor Sindh, Murad Ali Shah clarified that neither he nor the provincial government had any role in the decision. “We are not consulted when governors are appointed,” he remarked.

Speaking about his background, he said, “I am the son of a lawyer and have spent considerable time in the company of very good lawyers. If someone wants to present arguments, the courts are available for that.”

He criticised those trying to bypass legal channels. “Without going to court, they start behaving like lawyers,” he remarked.

On law-and-order issues, the Chief Minister expressed frustration over small groups disrupting public life. “Fifty to 150 people hold the entire city hostage. When roads are blocked again and again, the government will obviously have to act,” he said.

He also reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party had earlier set an age limit for certain matters, and after court directives, the government provided a five-year relaxation. “We were asked by the court, and we complied by granting a five-year age relaxation,” he added.