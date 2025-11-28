ECP notifies winners of by-elections as five PML-N MNAs sworn in

Ruling party wins all six NA seats and six of seven provincial seats, with PP-269 Muzaffargarh won by PPP’s Alamdar Qureshi

ECP withholds NA-96 Faisalabad notification over election code violations by Talal Ch

Five newly-elected PML-N MNAs sworn in by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday officially notified the winners of by-elections held across six National Assembly and seven Provincial Assembly constituencies, marking a decisive victory for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

However, the notification for NA-96 Faisalabad has been withheld following allegations of repeated violations of the election code of conduct by the winning candidate’s close relative.

According to the ECP, the overall voter turnout in the by-elections stood at 28.58 percent, with NA-18 Haripur recording the highest turnout at 42.09 percent. The ruling PML-N swept all six National Assembly seats, with Babar Nawaz Khan emerging victorious from NA-18 Haripur. Other successful candidates included Muhammad Noman (NA-127 Lahore), Mehmood Qadir Khan (NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan), Muhammad Tufail (NA-143 Sahiwal), and Daniyal Ahmed (NA-104 Faisalabad). The ECP withheld the notification of Bilal Chaudhry (NA-96 Faisalabad) due to alleged election code violations by his brother, Minister of State Talal Chaudhry.

The PML-N also won six out of seven provincial assembly seats. Winners included Azad Ali Tabassum (PP-98 Faisalabad), Ahmed Shehryar (PP-116 Faisalabad), Tahir Pervez (PP-115 Faisalabad), Muhammad Hanif (PP-203 Sahiwal), Ali Haider Noor Niazi (PP-87 Mianwali), and Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha (PP-73 Sargodha). The only non-PML-N victory went to PPP’s Mian Alamdar Qureshi (PP-269 Muzaffargarh).

The NA-96 Faisalabad case remains under review after the ECP received three complaints against Talal Chaudhry for repeatedly breaching the election code, ignoring notices issued on November 16, and continuing to campaign on behalf of his brother. A fine of Rs50,000 was imposed on November 20 for these violations.

Five newly elected PML-N MNAs sworn in

In related development, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday administered the oath to five newly elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members of National Assembly during the session.

The lawmakers sworn in were Babar Nawaz Khan (NA-18 Haripur), Daniyal Ahmed (NA-104 Faisalabad), Muhammad Numan (NA-129 Lahore), Muhammad Tufail (NA-143 Sahiwal) and Mehmood Qadir Khan (NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan).

After taking oath, they signed the Roll of Members as required under parliamentary procedure.