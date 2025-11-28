Dar calls for united front against terrorism to safeguard ECO economic goals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, issued a stark warning on Friday, urging member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to form a collective front against terrorism, which he identified as a critical threat undermining the region’s economic advancement.

Addressing the 29th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers (COM) via video link, Senator Dar underlined Pakistan’s steadfast dedication to fostering regional integration and sustainable development, outlining a forward-looking agenda as the nation prepares to assume the chairmanship of the council.

He reiterated that Islamabad would work diligently with fellow members to finalize the ECO Vision 2026–2035, a new framework intended to deepen regional cooperation. He also congratulated Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbayev, on hosting the meeting and commended the contributions of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and ECO Secretary General Ambassador Dr. Asad Majeed Khan.

A key priority for Pakistan, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted, is the enhancement of multimodal transport corridors. He reaffirmed the country’s resolve to fully operationalize significant linkage initiatives, including the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul Rail Corridor, the Eurasian Multimodal Corridor, and emerging railway projects connecting Central Asia with Pakistan through Afghanistan.

Pointing to concrete actions, Senator Dar referenced the successful Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference held in Islamabad in October 2025 and noted Pakistan’s liberalized visa policy, which now facilitates business and tourist travel from 126 countries.

The call for deeper collaboration extended to creating sustainable transport systems, improving transit trade, harmonizing customs regimes, and building climate-resilient infrastructure throughout the economic bloc.

In a development boosting cultural ties, Senator Dar expressed gratitude for the designation of Lahore as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027 and extended an invitation to all member nations for the 30th ECO-COM Meeting, which Pakistan is scheduled to host next year.