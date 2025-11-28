CM Maryam gives 30-day ultimatum to fix traffic chaos across Punjab

Repeat violators’ vehicles to be auctioned; government vehicles face penalties: Briefing

Punjab CM okays 30-day grace period for curbing one-way violations, orders remodeling of U-turns

Warns traffic police ‘This is last chance to improve or a new department will be formed’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday issued a stern warning to traffic authorities, giving them a 30-day deadline to streamline the traffic system in Lahore and across the province. She cautioned that vehicles speeding dangerously to reach other cities ahead of schedule will face strict action, emphasizing that this is the “last traffic chance” to restore order on provincial roads.

Maryam Nawaz was chairing a high-level meeting to review serious traffic issues, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Authorities briefed her on modern traffic management systems, road safety measures, and challan reports regarding violations including helmet use, rooftop passengers, and other infractions.

The officials highlighted that 20 major amendments have been introduced in Punjab’s six-decade-old Traffic Act. Under the new rules, vehicles receiving repeated challans will be auctioned, while government vehicles violating traffic regulations will face strict penalties, as “no one is above the law.”

During the meeting, the provincial government approved a 30-day grace period to eliminate one-way violations and directed authorities to remodel U-turns to enhance road safety. It was also agreed that ‘diyat’ (compensation) for families of road accident victims will be provided immediately.

The Chief Minister stressed that marriage halls lacking proper parking facilities will not be allowed to operate and must ensure organized parking arrangements. She also approved a province-wide crackdown on underage drivers. Officials noted that vehicle owners allowing underage driving may face up to six months’ imprisonment.

CM Maryam Nawaz further directed strict action against buses carrying passengers on rooftops and approved a complete ban on ‘chingchi’ rickshaws on five model roads in Lahore to improve traffic flow and ensure public safety.

The Chief Minister underscored that enforcement will be impartial: “There will be no discrimination; every violator will be fined. I am giving traffic police one last chance to improve the situation. If they fail, we will be compelled to create a new department.”

She flagged that while other sectors have been effectively managed, traffic remains in “terrible disarray.” Maryam Nawaz warned that continuous violations and disorder on roads reflect a weak writ of the state, stressing that immediate, decisive action is essential to restore law and order and protect public safety.