China says Takaichi’s ‘erroneous’ remarks send severely wrong signal to Taiwan secessionists

BEIJING: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s erroneous remarks on China’s Taiwan constitute interference in China’s internal affairs, send a severely wrong signal to Taiwan secessionists and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Japan had once forcibly occupied Taiwan and imposed colonial rule for half a century and committed countless crimes, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference, noting that Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities’ attempts to solicit Japan’s support to seek “Taiwan independence” are despicable.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and Taiwan’s recovery from Japanese occupation, Mao said, adding that Japan should deeply reflect on the historical crimes it committed, draw lessons from history, strictly abide by the one-China principle and act prudently on the Taiwan question.

“We urge Japan to retract the erroneous remarks, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and demonstrate its commitments to China through concrete actions,” the spokesperson said.