Aleema Khan files contempt plea over denied jail meetings with Imran

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Aleema Khan on Friday filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala jail superintendent and other officials for repeatedly failing to comply with an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order reinstating a twice-a-week meeting schedule for the former prime minister.

The petition follows an overnight sit-in outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and other PTI members. The demonstration came after Afridi was denied a meeting with Imran for the eighth time on Thursday. Aleema and other sisters of the PTI chief have staged similar protests outside the prison on multiple occasions.

The PTI ended the latest sit-in on Friday morning, with Afridi announcing plans to approach the IHC, where Aleema has now filed the contempt plea.

Named respondents in the petition include Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, Saddar Beroni Station House Officer Raja Aizaz Azeem, Federal Interior Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, and Punjab Home Department Secretary Noorul Amin.

The plea, a copy of which is available with Dawn, highlighted Aleema’s “deep concern about the well-being, legal rights, and humane treatment” of her brother during his incarceration. It referenced the IHC’s March 24 order reinstating Imran’s twice-weekly visitation rights, urging the initiation of contempt proceedings for “wilful non-implementation” of the court’s directives.

According to the petition, the Adiala Jail authorities had devised standard operating procedures on March 28, 2024, allocating Tuesdays for family visits and Thursdays for friends and lawyers. Despite this, the respondents allegedly failed to implement the schedule and reportedly “unlawfully detained” PTI leaders who attempted to meet Imran on November 11, 2024.

The plea described these actions as deliberate contempt of the IHC, seeking the initiation of criminal proceedings and court directives to enforce visitation rights.

Denied access to the high court

Aleema, accompanied by CM Afridi, also attempted to meet the IHC chief justice but was reportedly informed that the chief justice “did not want to meet them.” Afridi said no one had been allowed to see Imran or his wife, Bushra Bibi, since October 27, leaving them “in the dark about his condition.”

Recounting a sit-in staged by Imran’s sisters on November 19, Afridi alleged they were “manhandled and violently detained” by police, saying the nation witnessed the disrespect shown to them. He added that repeated attempts to meet Imran had failed, including requests for just a brief conversation about his health.

Afridi accused authorities of targeting KP and the provincial government, claiming that political discrimination against Imran and the PTI leadership was being enforced. He announced the party would prevent National Assembly and Senate sessions until Imran’s family and PTI leadership were granted access. A peaceful protest is scheduled for Tuesday outside the IHC and then Adiala Jail, Afridi said.

Government response and accusations

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar criticised the PTI for focusing solely on Imran’s meetings, arguing that governance and public welfare were being sidelined. He claimed the party’s campaign involved anti-Pakistan narratives through foreign media, and urged the PTI to prioritise public interests over political manoeuvring.

Failed attempts and ongoing concerns

Imran’s family and party members have repeatedly alleged that jail authorities are sabotaging visits. CM Afridi has sought a meeting with the former prime minister since his election on October 13 but has been denied access eight times. Visuals shared by the PTI showed party members offering Fajr prayers outside the jail before ending the recent sit-in, which was wrapped up at the request of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders expressed concern over Imran’s health, noting he has been barred from seeing family and lawyers for more than three weeks. Former aide Zulfi Bukhari said no one had seen Imran since November 4 and called for immediate access. A jail official told Reuters that the former premier was in good health but declined to comment further.

Reports that Imran, 73, could be moved to a high-security facility drew international media attention, with social media trends such as ‘Where is Imran Khan?’ highlighting public concern. Adviser Rana Sanaullah and PTI leaders later dismissed claims of ill health, stating the former prime minister was “fine and nothing is wrong with him.”