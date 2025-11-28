22 Indian proxy terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Three policemen martyred foiling attack on Hangu Police checkpost on Wednesday night: CTD

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 22 Indian proxy terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, according to the military’s media affairs wing on Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij.

“Fitna al Khawarij” is a term designated by the state for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 22 khawarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR stated.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area, as the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation.

Earlier on Tuesday, 22 terrorists were killed during an IBO in Bannu, the ISPR said in a statement.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, 22 khawarij were sent to hell,” the statement said.

3 cops martyred in terrorist attack on Hangu police checkpost

Three police personnel were martyred during a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu on Wednesday night, according to an official statement from the provincial Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The statement, issued in wee hours of Thursday, said terrorists carried out a “cowardly attack on the Qazi Talab checkpost in the dark of the night.”

Responding to the attack, Hangu District Police Officer (DPO) Khan Zeb Mohmand led the operation against the terrorists, the statement said.

It added that while the operation was underway, police personnel “surrounded the area and stood firm against the enemy like a wall of lead”.

“Eventually, police foiled the attack,” the statement added. However, three policemen, Head Constable Wahid Shah, Head Constable Hikmat Khan and Abdul Samad, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly during the operation.

The CTD statement detailed that “intense fighting” had continued between police and the terrorists for two hours, and there were reports of several deaths among the terrorists.

“The terrorists took advantage of the darkness of the night and the rocky mountainous terrain and fled, taking their dead and wounded with them. However, the body of an armed terrorist was recovered during the search and strike operation,” the statement said.

Condemnations pour in

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack, a statement issued by his office said, adding that the provincial chief executive had also issued instructions to “immediately send additional personnel” to the site of the incident.

“Terrorists have no religion. Cowardly attacks cannot demoralize us,” the statement quoted Afridi as saying. He further said that the terrorists would be brought to justice and the sacrifices of the martyrs “will not go in vain.”

He sought an immediate report on the incident from the KP police inspector general and also called for the immediate provision of medical treatment to those injured in the attack, the CM Office’s statement said.

“The fight against terrorism will continue with an even stronger resolve,” the statement further quoted the CM as saying, adding that he also prayed for the martyred personnel and their families.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred personnel.

A statement on the interior ministry’s X account said that Naqvi extended condolences to the bereaved families. “Sacrifice of the martyred personnel will not go in vain,” he was quoted as saying.

“These sacrifices are a testament to Pakistan’s unwavering resolve in the fight against terrorism,” Naqvi said, adding that KP police were on the front lines of this fight.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.