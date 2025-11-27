Where doctors never arrive

There are many villages of Balochistan where even a single proper doctor is not available – even to treat a simple fever. This clearly reflects the failure of the authorities in providing basic healthcare facilities. People in these backward areas suffer the most during emergencies. They are forced to travel long distances to far-flung cities for treatment — an exhausting, time-consuming and costly ordeal. Over time, the residents of these regions have lost hope.

Most of these areas do not even have ambulance services. Patients are transported in private cars or, worse, on motorcycles, which often worsens their condition. Small healthcare centres that are available lack even the most basic necessities such as medicines, first-aid kits, electricity and clean drinking water. The situation is even more alarming for pregnant women, who face life-threatening risks due to the absence of trained nurses and midwives.

These conditions expose how severely neglected these regions are. The authorities must take urgent steps to provide proper medical facilities.

M ASIF

DASHT