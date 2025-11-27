NATIONAL

UAE halts visa issuance for Pakistani citizens

By News Desk

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has stopped issuing visas to Pakistani nationals, interior ministry officials informed a Senate committee on Thursday. They disclosed that Pakistan narrowly avoided a complete passport ban that had been under consideration by the Gulf state.

Officials cautioned that if such a ban were to be imposed in the future, reversing it would be extremely difficult. The update emerged during a committee briefing where concerns were raised over the potential diplomatic and economic fallout of the UAE’s move.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

