The West Bank’s turn

The Israeli security forces have launched a new operation in the Tubas Governorate, raising the suspicion that the Netanyahu government is not just far from a two-state solution, but is working on the Greater Israel plan, which involves expelling or massacring all Palestinians still in the Occupied Territories. Israel has faced a check in Gaza, where Palestinians have refused to simply line up and get killed, and Israel has turned its attention to the West Bank. There, unlike Hamas in the Gaza Strip, it has received more cooperation from the Palestinian Authority ruling party, Al-Fatah, but it has been engaged in an operation that started in January in Jenin, where it seems the Islamist resistance is concentrated. Though the situation in the West Bank is far from the sort of disruption and destruction in the Gaza Strip, there has been a resumption of building new settlements, and settlers have become more aggressive.

The expansion of the operation in the West Bank is an indication of why Israel agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. It also shows that, like Hitler. Israel cannot be appeased. It has hardly been implementing the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, feeling free to bomb whenever it sees fit. US President Donald Trump was quick enough to put his name to the Gaza Peace Plan. but has shown little enthusiasm for ensuring that its terms are being met. In short, as predicted at the moment of signing, he has fallen in with Israeli wishes. Israel has not fulfilled one of the basic purposes of the ceasefire, to reopen an aid route for a Gazan populace which was literally starving.

The Peace Plan failed to bring peace to the Middle East, and the renewed operation in the West Bank merely shows that its peace is disturbed by the presence of Israel, of the continuing illegal occupation of Palestine. The need felt by Israel for what is being described as the largest Israeli operation in the West Bank in decades, shows that it is feeling out of control in the West Bank. Probably the worst place Pakistani troops could be in when things go awkward in the West Bank, would be to be on peacekeeping duty in the Gaza Strip. This operation, and others like it, is another reason to stay away from Palestine.