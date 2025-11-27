Sindh Assembly denounces Indian minister’s ‘delusional’ Sindh claims as distortion of history

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously rejected recent remarks by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the province, describing his comments as delusional, inflammatory, and a deliberate attempt to distort history.

Singh had claimed earlier in the week that Sindh remained civilisationally linked to India and suggested it could one day “return”. His statement drew strong criticism from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, which labelled the remarks dangerously revisionist and reflective of an expansionist Hindutva mindset.

The provincial assembly passed a resolution moved by Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla that declared Sindh an inseparable part of Pakistan and rejected any narrative suggesting otherwise. The House said India’s senior leadership was attempting to rewrite historical facts for political purposes and warned that such rhetoric threatened regional stability.

The document also condemned what it described as extremist policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Lawmakers said India’s actions undermined regional peace, weaponised water resources, and endangered the environmental security of millions dependent on the Indus basin.

The resolution called on Islamabad to pursue diplomatic and legal steps to protect Pakistan’s rights under international water treaties. It referred specifically to India’s unilateral decision to place the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance earlier this year following the Pahalgam incident, a move Islamabad rejected as baseless. Analysts quoted by international institutions have warned that India could manipulate river flows, posing acute risks to Pakistan.

The House also expressed solidarity with all communities on both sides of the border who resist extremism and respect the shared heritage of the Indus civilisation. Lawmakers highlighted that Sindh’s identity is rooted in an ancient cultural and political consciousness predating modern nation states.

The resolution recalled that Sindh separated from the Bombay Presidency in 1936, demonstrating a clear will for self governance, and that the province became the first to adopt a resolution supporting the creation of Pakistan. Members said these decisions underscored Sindh’s historic role in shaping the federation.

The assembly described the Indian minister’s comments as historically baseless and politically provocative, arguing that they reflected a wider attempt to destabilise the region. Legislators said the people of Sindh and Pakistan rejected such claims and recognised the Indus River as a shared civilisational lifeline rather than a tool for political pressure.

Speaking during the session, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah criticised Singh’s remarks and urged the federal government to raise the matter at the international level. He said the resolution should be conveyed to global institutions to highlight what he termed India’s aggressive posture toward the river system.

Murad reiterated that Sindh’s boundaries could not be altered and said the province’s loyalty to Pakistan was unquestionable. He emphasised Sindh’s ancient history, pointing out that its roots extended before the Common Era and noting that regions such as Multan and Makran had long been part of historic Sindh.

The chief minister accused the Indian government of attempting to weaponise water and suggested that Singh’s comments reflected political anxiety rather than historical fact. The assembly subsequently approved the resolution without dissent.