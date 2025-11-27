Russia’s minister lauds NDMA initiatives, pledges deeper collaboration in disaster management

Minister Sergey Tsivilev highlights Pakistan–Russia cooperation in climate resilience and emergency training

Russian delegation visits NDMA’s NEOC, briefed on technology-driven disaster monitoring systems

EMERCOM Russia showcases advanced search-and-rescue operations and international response experience

Both sides agree on joint emergency preparedness exercises and training by October 2026

ISLAMABAD: Russia’s Minister of Energy, Mr. Sergey Tsivilev, on Thursday lauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its initiatives and underscored the need to strengthen Pakistan-Russia collaboration in climate resilience, emergency management training, and knowledge exchange. The visit highlighted both countries’ commitment to enhancing technical cooperation and building shared capacities in disaster preparedness and response.

Minister Tsivilev, accompanied by a high-level Russian delegation, including Ambassador Albert Khorev and Trade Representative Denis Nevzorov, visited NDMA’s National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC). A statement issued by the NDMA said the delegation was welcomed by NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik, who briefed them on Pakistan’s evolving disaster management ecosystem and the authority’s technology-driven modernization.

Lt-Gen Malik highlighted NEOC’s integrated systems for early warning, real-time monitoring, and risk analytics, designed to enable anticipatory and timely decision-making during emergencies. The visit also featured a detailed presentation by the Centrospas Search and Rescue Team of EMERCOM Russia, demonstrating advanced emergency response capabilities, operational models, and international rescue experience. The presentation underscored opportunities for deepened cooperation in rapid response and disaster preparedness.

Both sides agreed to expand bilateral engagement, particularly through joint emergency preparedness exercises. A joint training program for crisis management center duty services, focusing on operational information exchange during emergencies, is scheduled to be conducted by October 2026.

During the visit, the delegation met survivors of the 2005 earthquake, rescued by the Russian Search & Rescue Team, acknowledging their resilience and reaffirming support for people-centered recovery mechanisms. The delegation also participated in a tree plantation activity, symbolizing commitment to environmental sustainability and forward-looking cooperation.

The visit marks a significant step toward reinforcing Pakistan-Russia collaboration in humanitarian response, disaster risk reduction, and climate resilience, strengthening the foundation for continued knowledge exchange, joint training, and technical cooperation in emergency management.