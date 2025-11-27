Rana Sana hints at accountability of those who ‘harmed country in past’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah on Thursday stated that individuals who harmed Pakistan in the past “may face accountability” when the time comes but stressed that the government’s immediate priority is the nation’s development.

Speaking on a TV talk show, Sanaullah remarked, “Those who caused harm to the country in the past may face their time of accountability, but for now, the focus should be on working for the betterment of the country.”

His comments followed former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif’s statement that Pakistan’s problems stemmed not only from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan but also from those who brought him to power. Addressing newly elected parliamentarians in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif said, “Lies, abuse, indecency, immorality, and chaos” have been defeated in the by-elections and warned that action must be taken against all responsible parties.

Sanaullah expressed both “joy and surprise” over the PML-N’s by-election victory in Haripur, alleging that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister had campaigned actively in the constituency and issued threats.

The senator also criticised the previous PTI government, noting that inflation, which stood at 3% in 2017, had surged to 40% within four years. He blamed what he described as the “launch of the Imran Khan project” for causing economic and diplomatic distress in the country.

Sanaullah added that the government intends to provide relief to citizens but is constrained by the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Once the IMF programme is completed, we will be able to give relief to the people,” he said.

He warned that “abuse, false cases, and politics of hatred” will yield no positive outcomes, emphasizing that the government’s foremost priority is national progress and improving citizens’ lives.