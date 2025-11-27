PTI schedules major Peshawar rally as KP govt plans major development push

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold a major public rally in Peshawar on December 7 as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government prepares to unveil a wide-ranging development strategy for the provincial capital.

Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi announced the plan during a meeting of parliamentarians and elected representatives from the city.

The session brought together sitting and former members of the provincial assembly, local government leaders, and senior political figures to discuss a detailed vision for addressing Peshawar’s long-standing civic and infrastructural challenges. Participants unanimously agreed to stage a large rally on December 7, which the government intends to use as a platform to outline its priorities for the city.

The chief minister also revealed that a grand consultative meeting will be held next week to finalise a Rs100 billion development plan. He said Peshawar holds a central place in the province’s identity and pledged that the government would take every possible step to restore the city’s prominence.

Afridi said the proposed plan will focus on accelerating stalled mega projects, rebuilding ageing infrastructure, improving traffic management, enhancing cleanliness and beautification work, and expanding basic public facilities.

The consultative session will bring together government departments, development specialists, elected representatives, and administrative officials to shape a comprehensive roadmap.

He said the new initiatives are expected to modernise Peshawar’s urban landscape and create significant employment opportunities, contributing to economic growth in the wider region. The government views the December 7 rally as a key moment to mobilise public support and lay out its development agenda for the city as it seeks to overcome years of civic strain.