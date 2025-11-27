NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, Bahrain Crown Prince discuss boosting trade, security, and strategic ties

By Staff Report
  • Two leaders meet at Al-Qudaibiya Palace, reaffirming decades-old friendly and brotherly relations
  • PM congratulates Bahrain on UN Security Council non-permanent seat for 2026–2027
  • Discusses Pakistan–GCC Free Trade Agreement and eased visa rules to facilitate closer economic cooperation
  • Invites Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in IT, food security, healthcare, tourism, and renewable energy

 

MANAMA/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Al-Qudaibiya Palace, underscoring the commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral economic, strategic, and people-to-people ties. The meeting highlighted avenues for enhanced cooperation across trade, investment, defence, education, and humanitarian initiatives, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime minister was received with a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival.


During the meeting, he thanked the Crown Prince for Bahrain’s warm hospitality and lauded the Kingdom’s leadership in fostering enduring bilateral relations. He also congratulated Bahrain on securing a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2026–2027 term, affirming Pakistan’s readiness for close coordination during its tenure.

A major focus of the discussions was economic cooperation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the potential to increase bilateral trade from over USD 550 million to USD 1 billion within three years, facilitated by the near-finalization of the Pakistan–GCC Free Trade Agreement and recently eased visa requirements. He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in food security, IT, construction, mining and minerals, healthcare, renewable energy, and tourism, and proposed strengthened port-to-port connectivity between Karachi/Gwadar and Khalifa Bin Salman Port.

The prime minister also acknowledged Bahrain’s support for the over 150,000-strong Pakistani community, reaffirming Pakistan’s readiness to provide additional skilled manpower. He welcomed expanded collaboration in higher education, technical training, and digital governance, building on initiatives such as the King Hamad University program, and thanked Bahrain for facilitating the release and repatriation of Pakistani nationals.

Defence and security cooperation was another key agenda, with both sides agreeing to enhance collaboration in training, cybersecurity, defence production, and information sharing. The leaders also discussed recent developments in Gaza, agreeing that long-overdue peace and stability are essential for the people of the region, according to the state broadcaster Pakistan News.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing confidence that the discussions would translate into tangible outcomes, further elevating Pakistan–Bahrain relations across strategic, economic, security, and people-to-people domains.

