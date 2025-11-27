Pakistan, Iran renew resolve to deepen cooperation, bolster regional stability

Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani completes two-day visit focused on political, economic and security ties: FO

Held delegation-level talks with NSA Lt Gen Asim Malik on expanding multi-sectoral collaboration

Called on President, PM, NA Speaker, Deputy PM/FM and COAS, reflecting strategic depth of ties

Both sides reaffirm ‘longstanding bonds of friendship’ rooted in shared history, culture and faith

Discuss enhancing trade, economic partnerships, counter-terrorism, and border security cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran reaffirmed the shared resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation and advance regional stability during the two-day visit of Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, from November 25–26, according to a Foreign Office statement on Thursday.

The FO statement, issued upon conclusion of Dr. Larijani’s visit, said the engagements—spanning political, economic, security, and cultural domains—underscored the renewed momentum in Pakistan–Iran ties, as both sides committed to closer coordination on shared challenges, enhanced border security, expanded trade, and strengthened people-to-people and cultural links.

Dr Larijani held formal delegation-level talks with National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, focusing on broadening collaboration across multiple sectors.

According to the FO press statement, the Iranian official also called on the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and the Chief of Army Staff—meetings that, collectively, reflected the depth and strategic weight of the bilateral relationship.

During these interactions, both sides reiterated their “longstanding bonds of friendship,” rooted in shared history, culture, and faith. Discussions highlighted a mutual desire to elevate political engagement, boost trade and economic cooperation, and enhance joint efforts in counter-terrorism and border security—areas seen as essential for ensuring stability along the Pakistan–Iran frontier.

The two countries also emphasized the importance of improving regional connectivity and advancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Officials noted that these links are critical for building long-term trust, facilitating commercial activity, and strengthening societal ties between the neighbouring states.

Comprehensive exchanges were also held on major regional and international developments. Both sides stressed the need for continued close coordination and constructive dialogue, reaffirming their commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

They further expressed determination to work together at regional and multilateral platforms to address shared concerns and contribute to a more stable regional environment.

Officials said the visit helped sustain the positive trajectory in Pakistan–Iran relations, paving the way for deeper engagement and more structured cooperation in the months ahead.