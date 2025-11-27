Pakistan, Bahrain reaffirm deepening bilateral relations, enduring defence partnership

PM Shehbaz meets King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, emphasizing historic brotherly relations in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD/MANAMA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to strengthening ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain, emphasizing the historic, brotherly relations rooted in shared faith, mutual respect, and longstanding cooperation.

The prime minister, on a two-day official visit, held high-level engagements with Bahrain’s leadership to further elevate strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Upon his arrival at Bahrain International Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, and senior officials. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by the Bahrain Armed Forces, highlighting the warmth and goodwill extended to the visiting dignitary, said a Foreign Office statement.

During his meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Al-Qudaibiya Palace, the prime minister commended Bahrain’s leadership in promoting peace, tolerance, and coexistence, and thanked the King for his country’s longstanding support for Pakistan, including the pardon of Pakistani prisoners.

He also acknowledged Bahrain’s role in the establishment of the King Hamad University for Nursing and Allied Medical Sciences in Islamabad, inaugurated in September 2025, and welcomed recent high-level exchanges between the two nations, the FO statement added.

On economic cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted the potential to expand bilateral trade, currently poised to grow under the Pakistan–GCC Free Trade Agreement, now in its final stages. He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), particularly in food security, IT, construction, mining, healthcare, tourism, and renewable energy. The prime minister also stressed further collaboration in energy, technology, education, and culture, along with enhanced port and logistical linkages, the FO said.

The leaders reaffirmed the importance of the enduring defence partnership, agreeing to strengthen cooperation in training, logistics, manpower, and defence production. They also discussed developments in Gaza, emphasizing that long-overdue peace and stability are essential for the people of the region who have suffered for decades.

King of Bahrain confers Order of Bahrain (First Class) on Premier Shehbaz

In recognition of his efforts to deepen bilateral ties, the King of Bahrain conferred the Order of Bahrain (First Class) on Prime Minister Shehbaz, the highest award Bahrain bestows upon heads of state and government, the statement said.

During discussions, the King highlighted the historic connection between Pakistan and Bahrain, recalling that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had once represented Bahrain in legal matters.

The visit concluded with a banquet hosted by the King in honour of the prime minister and the Pakistani delegation, which included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores Pakistan’s continued engagement with Bahrain, aimed at fostering a strategic, results-oriented partnership, promoting economic growth, social development, and regional stability between the two brotherly nations.