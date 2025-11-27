Modernity or moral stunt?

When the trailer for the recently launched reality dating show dropped, it was clear that controversy was part of the plan. Marketed as Pakistan’s first reality dating show, it promised something bold and new. What it delivered, instead, was a noisy cultural collision, a borrowed idea repackaged for shock value.

Adapted from international formats, the show places men and women together in a villa to ‘find love’. For a society like ours, where the idea of public intimacy still invites scrutiny, this was bound to provoke outrage. And perhaps that was the whole point. In today’s media economy, outrage sells.

But was the show ever really necessary? Pakistan does not need imported controversies to appear modern. What our entertainment industry needs are stories that mirror our evolving values, not mimic someone else’s chaos. Instead of challenging stereotypes, the TV show reinforces the notion that modernity means moral rebellion, that freedom often comes wrapped in spectacle.

While the creators may call it creative experimentation, it feels more like calculated provocation, a reminder that visibility often outweighs value in modern media landscape. The show has made people talk, yes, but about the wrong things. At a time when storytelling could be a force for empathy, we have chosen to focus on love as a contest. It is not progress; it is just performance.

TOOBA TARIQ

KARACHI