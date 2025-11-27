Opinion

Modernity or moral stunt?

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

When the trailer for the recently launched reality dating show dropped, it was clear that controversy was part of the plan. Marketed as Pakistan’s first reality dating show, it promised something bold and new. What it delivered, instead, was a noisy cultural collision, a borrowed idea repackaged for shock value.

Adapted from international formats, the show places men and women together in a villa to ‘find love’. For a society like ours, where the idea of public intimacy still invites scrutiny, this was bound to provoke outrage. And perhaps that was the whole point. In today’s media economy, outrage sells.

But was the show ever really necessary? Pakistan does not need imported controversies to appear modern. What our entertainment industry needs are stories that mirror our evolving values, not mimic someone else’s chaos. Instead of challenging stereotypes, the TV show reinforces the notion that modernity means moral rebellion, that freedom often comes wrapped in spectacle.

While the creators may call it creative experimentation, it feels more like calculated provocation, a reminder that visibility often outweighs value in modern media landscape. The show has made people talk, yes, but about the wrong things. At a time when storytelling could be a force for empathy, we have chosen to focus on love as a contest. It is not progress; it is just performance.

TOOBA TARIQ

KARACHI

Previous article
Mahira Khan reiterates her stance on speaking up during Pak-India tensions
Next article
Food makers starving
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Why the world must finally hold Kabul accountable

For four years, the Afghan Taliban have insisted that they are a transformed movement— responsible, moderate, and prepared to honour commitments made to the...

Saffronization of Indian Armed Forces

The West Bank’s turn

Where doctors never arrive

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.