Food makers starving

The farmers of Pakistan are suffering. Those who feed the entire nation are not able to feed their own families. Farming has turned into a total loss. The prices if fertiliser, seed and fuel have risen sharply, and keep increasing. Sadly though, the rates of wheat and other crops remain very low. How can farmers survive in such a situation? They put in their time and energy in producing crops, only getting losses in the end.

In my area people have stopped farming. Some people have sold their land and moved to cities to find some other work. Even landowners are afraid to produce and lose their money every year. If this keeps happening, who will produce food for the country? If our famers stop working, the prices of even staple food items will rise — something that will have a significant impact on the country’s economy as well.

It hurts me to see that the hands that work for feeding the whole nation remain empty. No one thinks about them, their rights and the problems they are facing. That is why the government must come up with favourable, long term policies to help the farming community. Our farmers need hope, support and polices to turn farming worth the hardwork that it requires.

AQSA PAHORE

JACOBABAD