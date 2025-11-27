HEADLINES

Federal Constitutional Court overrules Sindh High Court in subsidised wheat case

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has overturned the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) ruling in the subsidised wheat case, siding with the Sindh government and reaffirming that policymaking falls within the executive’s domain.

A three-member FCC bench, led by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the Sindh government’s appeal against the Sukkur Bench of the SHC’s May 31, 2023, decision.

The case originated in 2023 when owners, licensees, and partners of various flour mills petitioned the SHC. They claimed that under the new Wheat Release Policy, officials of the Sindh Food Department had denied them wheat quotas, citing their or past licensees’ involvement in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases. According to the policy, anyone with a NAB plea bargain could not receive a quota.

The SHC had ruled that imposing additional penalties outside the legal framework amounted to extra-judicial action, calling the denial of wheat quotas “alien to the object of the Act, 1958” and unconstitutional. It had ordered that quotas be granted to petitioners who were otherwise eligible.

However, the FCC observed that the High Court had overstepped its authority by interfering with the executive’s lawful powers. The judgment stated, “The High Court of Sindh, Bench at Sukkur has erred by interfering in the lawful powers and authority of the executive in its smooth working within its powers and authority.”

During the hearing, Sindh Additional Advocate General Sibtain Mahmood argued that the SHC guidelines were inconsistent with the Constitution. Additional Attorney General Manawwar Duggal emphasized that policy formulation is exclusively the executive’s prerogative. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi noted, “The executive frames policy and then announces it.”

The FCC allowed the Sindh government’s appeal and set aside the SHC verdict.

Previous article
Afghan national shoots two US soldiers near White House
Next article
LHC upholds Woman’s Khula, stresses marriage cannot be forced
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

China releases white paper on arms control in new era

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (INP) China's State Council Information Office on Thursday released a white paper titled "China's Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nonproliferation in the...

Gold Price In Pakistan Today – 27th November, 2025

Epaper_25-11-27 LHR

Epaper_25-11-27 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.