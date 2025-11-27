COAS: Armed Forces maintain unwavering professionalism, resolute in safeguarding national security

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlights Pakistan as a country of consequence destined to achieve its rightful place in the comity of nations

Reiterates security, territorial integrity, and protection of every Pakistani citizen will not be compromised under any circumstances

COAS briefs NSW-27 delegation on national and regional security at GHQ: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday underscored that despite externally supported militancy and information-centric warfare, Pakistan’s Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, and law-enforcement institutions continue to demonstrate unwavering professionalism and resolve to safeguard national security, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was speaking to the participants of the National Security Workshop-27 (NSW-27) visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) where they received detailed briefings on Pakistan’s regional and internal security landscape and the prevailing national security environment.

The delegation also held an interactive session with COAS Syed Asim Munir, who highlighted the fluid regional environment shaped by geopolitical competition, cross-border terrorism, and hybrid threats.

The Army Chief noted that Pakistan is a country of consequence destined to achieve its rightful place in the comity of nations. He added that the professionalism and commitment displayed during Marka-e-Haq had further enhanced Pakistan’s global stature. He stressed that national unity remains the country’s greatest strength and reaffirmed that together, Pakistan will defeat the nefarious designs of its foes, Insha’Allah.

Participants were also briefed on national efforts against illegal activities, including crackdowns on smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and organised criminal networks. Updates were shared on enhanced border controls and the repatriation of illegal foreigners to maintain internal order and protect national interests.

The COAS reiterated that the security, territorial integrity, and protection of every Pakistani citizen is paramount for Pakistan Army and will not be compromised under any circumstances. He reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to supporting federal and provincial governments, stressing that coordinated national efforts and institutional synergy are essential for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity.

NSW-27, the flagship program of the National Defence University (NDU), includes Parliamentarians, senior civil and military officers, and representatives from academia and civil society.