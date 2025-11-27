CM seeks daily action reports, warns DCs over delays in cases against land-grabbers

CM Maryam Nawaz orders crackdown on land grabbers, saying 2,919 illegal occupation complaints filed in three weeks and 499 resolved so far

Mosque announcements, DRC meetings, tehsil-level application desks ordered

Announces Centres of Excellence in every district; 45,000 special students to get school meals

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday ordered decisive action against land grabbers depriving helpless widows of their lawful properties, directing authorities to prioritise all such possession cases and submit daily progress reports.

She instructed the administration to ensure strict enforcement of Ordinance 2025, emphasizing that Deputy Commissioners across the province must hold daily District Resolution Committee (DRC) meetings, which she said she would personally monitor.

She was informed that public announcements would be made in mosques to alert citizens about the government’s immediate crackdown on illegal occupation in Punjab. The chief minister directed all assistant commissioners to receive occupation-related applications at the tehsil level and expressed strong displeasure over delayed decisions on cases in Gujrat, Layyah, Hafizabad and several other districts.

Officials apprised her that 2,919 applications related to illegal occupation were received across Punjab within the past three weeks, of which 499 cases had been resolved by District Dispute Resolution Committees. Maryam Nawaz said her foremost priority was delivering swift relief to the public by ensuring quick disposal of illegal occupation complaints, asserting that she would be closely reviewing compliance by the district administrations.

HIMMAT CARDS, SPECIAL EDUCATION CENTRES REVAMP

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the launch of ‘Himmat Cards’ for special students along with a comprehensive revamp of Special Education Centres across Punjab. She also declared that a Center of Excellence for Special Students would be established in every district, and transport facilities would be provided to all special education institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘School Meal Program’ for special education students and a newly established Center of Excellence, she said the Punjab government was not merely supporting special individuals but “investing in them so they may become independent and productive citizens.” She termed the creation of Punjab’s first government autism school “a blessing,” and paid tribute to teachers and students, whom she called “special heroes.”

The chief minister praised Special Assistant for Special Education Sania Ashiq and her team for translating the vision of Centers of Excellence into reality within one and a half years. She noted that 28 districts already had operational Centres of Excellence, with the remainder to follow soon. A total of 313 institutions across Punjab would be upgraded under this initiative, she added.

Highlighting the emotional and financial challenges faced by parents of special children, she said a special child in her own family had inspired her commitment to this cause. She said the upcoming state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in Lahore would be a “historic milestone,” noting that thousands of children were benefiting from similar facilities in Layyah, Bhakkar, South, North and Central Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz said she regularly reviewed videos, photos and virtual inspections of ongoing projects, stressing that her office was a “responsibility, not a source of power.” She said 45,000 students in 313 institutions were receiving nutritious meals under the School Meal Program, adding that she personally checked the quality of milk and biscuits served.

She said 60 buses equipped with CCTV cameras had been introduced for safe transportation, supported by central monitoring systems to prevent harassment. Watching children read Braille books and use smart boards in upgraded classrooms, she said, was “nothing short of a miracle.”

The chief minister said the Himmat Card would reassure parents that the government stood firmly with them. She shared that 40,000 special children had undergone health screenings and 30,000 received treatment, enabling hundreds to regain hearing. Assistive devices including wheelchairs and hearing aids were being distributed based on need, while Centres of Excellence were being equipped with physiotherapy units, speech therapy rooms, labs and AV facilities.

She said special children were being trained in IT skills to support future employment and expressed pride that eight special students had already secured jobs at PITB. Criticizing previous governments for focusing on conflict instead of welfare, she said that despite major progress in the past 18 months, much more remained to be done.

She announced the introduction of electric buses with automatic ramps and wheelchair spaces for special individuals, adding that Pakistan’s first government Autism School—already receiving thousands of applications—would soon be inaugurated and would be “one of the finest of its kind globally.”