Chinese business delegation to visit U.S. for bilateral exchanges, cooperation

BEIJING: China’s international trade promotion body said on Thursday that it will lead a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs on a visit to the United States in early December at the invitation of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The delegation will comprise enterprises from a wide range of sectors, including agriculture and food, machinery and electronics, financial services, cross-border trade, logistics and transportation, biomedicine and trend culture, Yang Fan, spokesperson for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), told media at a press conference.

The delegation will engage in extensive exchanges with U.S. government and business circles, hold multiple China-U.S. business communication events, and actively introduce China’s new measures regarding upholding high-quality development and high-standard opening up, Yang said.

Yang said the visit is expected to increase mutual trust, dispel misgivings, deepen cooperation, promote shared achievements and realize common prosperity through face-to-face communication.

The CCPIT has organized a slew of business exchange activities with the United States since the start of November. These include the 2025 health economy and innovation development dialogue jointly held by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the U.S.-China Business Council, as well as a China-U.S. medical and insurance industry round-table co-hosted by the CCPIT and the U.S. Embassy in China.

Meanwhile, an exchange activity focused on cooperation between the Chinese and U.S. catering industries is scheduled to take place in the near future, according to Yang.

The spokesperson said that enterprises from both countries have shown strong enthusiasm for participating in such exchange activities and a keen willingness to cooperate, expressing sound expectations for the stable, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

At the invitation of the Canada-China Business Council, the delegation will also visit Canada to engage in exchanges with Canadian political and business circles, Yang added.