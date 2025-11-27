Canada to issue 408,000 study permits in 2026

Canada has confirmed it will issue 408,000 study permits in 2026 as part of its broader plan to bring the share of temporary residents below five percent by the end of 2027. The new cap reflects a continued effort to manage population growth and align the International Student Program with national priorities.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada plan includes 155,000 permits for new international students and 253,000 for extensions filed by current or returning students. The overall limit marks a seven percent cut from 2025 and sits sixteen percent lower than the 2024 target.

Beginning January 1, 2026, master’s and doctoral students at publicly designated learning institutions will no longer be required to obtain a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter when applying for a study permit. Primary and secondary school students, government-priority applicants, vulnerable groups, and students renewing their status at the same institution and level are also included in this exemption. Roughly 49,000 graduate students are expected to benefit.

Among the 180,000 permits that still require a provincial or territorial attestation, Ontario and Quebec receive the largest allocations due to their extensive student populations and number of institutions. The remaining provinces and territories are assigned smaller quotas based on population size and previous approval rates. Canada will accept a maximum of 309,670 applications from PAL- or TAL-required students in 2026.

The reduced targets are intended to ease pressure on housing, education infrastructure, and local services. Prospective students should prepare for heightened competition, apply early, verify their institution’s eligibility, and stay updated on exemptions and provincial requirements.