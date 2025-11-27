Banks to operate for longer hours on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan has instructed all commercial banks, including National Bank of Pakistan branches responsible for customs collections, to remain open for extended hours on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The move aims to facilitate over-the-counter tax and duty payments ahead of monthly deadlines.

Branches that normally operate on Saturdays will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. under the special schedule. NBP branches manually handling government receipts and payments must settle their transactions with the relevant SBP-BSC field offices or the head office the same day, directly after the special clearing cycle.

To support same-day settlement, all government-related payment instruments submitted on November 29 will be processed through a Special Clearing by NIFT at 5:30 p.m., with clearing results to be shared by 11:30 p.m. that night.