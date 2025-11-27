Backed by Pakistan, UNSC extends vessel inspection authorizations off Libyan coast

Council adopts Resolution 2804 (2025) extending vessel inspection authorizations for six more months

Pakistan stresses ‘robust, sustained cooperation’ with Libyan authorities for effective implementation

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday extended its authorizations concerning the arms embargo on Libya for an additional six months, with Pakistan emphasizing the need for “robust, sustained cooperation” with Libyan authorities in implementing Council permissions related to vessel inspections. The move aims to reinforce international efforts to prevent the illicit flow of arms into Libya while supporting the country’s ongoing political stabilization.

The 15-member Council adopted Resolution 2804 (2025) with 13 votes in favour, including Pakistan, none against, and 2 abstentions by China and Russia. The extension builds on authorizations first granted through Resolution 2292 (2016), which allow member states—acting nationally or through regional organizations—to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast that are reasonably suspected of violating the two-way arms embargo initially imposed by Resolution 1970 in 2011.

Ahead of the vote, France’s representative, whose delegation co-submitted the resolution with Greece, underscored that the arms embargo remains “indispensable” in preventing sporadic clashes, particularly around Tripoli, and is “even more justified” amid renewed efforts to restart Libya’s political process. He highlighted that the reunification of all Libyan institutions requires that armed forces “renounce the temptation for escalation.”

The French envoy further noted that the EU’s Operation IRINI is the only Council-mandated mission responsible for inspecting vessels suspected of embargo violations, praising its professionalism, impartiality, and cooperation with Libya, neighboring countries, and other states. Greece’s representative stressed the importance of maintaining the legal framework enabling effective monitoring and enforcement of the embargo.

Speaking after the vote, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, reiterated the need for “robust, sustained cooperation” with Libyan authorities in implementing Council authorizations. While acknowledging the contribution of Operation IRINI, he noted that the latest reports by the Secretary-General indicate “no substantial results with respect to the seizure of prohibited items.”

Ambassador Jadoon emphasized that capacity-building and training of Libyan departments are crucial for more effective implementation of the embargo and for enabling Libya to progressively assume full responsibility for such operations in the future.

The Pakistani envoy reaffirmed Pakistan’s “steadfast commitment to Libya’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity,” stressing that international cooperation remains key to ensuring both the enforcement of the arms embargo and the stability of the North African nation.