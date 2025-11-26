Usman Mukhtar wins praise for powerful and emotional performance in Pamaal

Usman Mukhtar, known for standout roles in Anaa, Sabaat, Sinf e Aahan and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is earning widespread appreciation for his portrayal of Raza in the drama serial Pamaal. His character, a man battling severe anger issues yet carrying a deeply compassionate side, has resonated strongly with viewers due to Mukhtar’s layered and controlled emotional delivery.

In a recent Instagram post, he invited fans to rate his performance, prompting an outpouring of admiration. Viewers praised the raw intensity of his scenes with co-star Saba Qamar, calling their emotional moments gripping and believable. Many fans admitted the latest episode moved them to tears, while others expressed concern over Raza’s fate, fearing the character may be written out of the story. Some viewers offered suggestions as well, recommending that Mukhtar grow a natural beard to better align with the role.

Overall, the response highlighted how strongly audiences have connected with his performance, with many calling it one of his most compelling portrayals to date.