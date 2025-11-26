Smog and fog set to intensify travel disruptions nationwide

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that smog and dense fog will continue to affect much of the country’s plains in the coming days, with conditions likely to worsen due to the ongoing dry spell. Visibility is expected to drop sharply across northeastern and southern Punjab, including cities such as Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, and Bahawalpur. Similar visibility issues are forecast for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, and Dera Ismail Khan, while upper Sindh cities like Sukkur and Rohri are also expected to face dense fog. The Met Office noted that the most severe smog and fog will occur during early morning hours and advised travelers to remain cautious when on the road.