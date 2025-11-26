PM reiterates Pakistan’s proposal for joint investment company with Azerbaijan

Premier Shehbaz, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister agree to deepen trade, cooperation in defence, energy, infrastructure, IT, hospitality, and livestock sectors

PM highlights Pakistan’s strategic location as shortest route to Afghanistan and Central Asia

Azerbaijan expresses interest in White Oil Pipeline Project and upstream energy opportunities

Both sides stress importance of regional connectivity and Trans-Caspian Trade Corridor

Deputy PM Dar and Minister Jabbarov review economic engagement following November 8 Baku meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan’s proposal to establish a Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Investment Company with equal contributions from both countries while holding extensive talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and his business delegation to strengthen trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

The discussions highlighted opportunities across multiple sectors, including defence, energy, infrastructure, IT, hospitality, and livestock, with both sides agreeing to accelerate efforts to diversify and deepen economic exchanges, according to a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

The talks covered a wide array of sectors, including defence production, petroleum and minerals, infrastructure development, dairy and livestock, hospitality, and information technology. Prime Minister Sharif welcomed Azerbaijan’s interest in the White Oil Pipeline Project and encouraged SOCAR to explore upstream oil and gas opportunities in Pakistan. Both sides also highlighted the importance of enhancing regional connectivity and linkages.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior government officials.

Prime Minister Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s strategic geographic location as the shortest route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, noting Azerbaijan’s vital role in regional initiatives such as the Trans-Caspian International Trade Corridor. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding the partnership and extended an invitation to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to visit Pakistan.

Minister Jabbarov thanked the Government of Pakistan for its hospitality and expressed hope that ongoing engagements would lead to the finalization of a roadmap for cooperation in commerce, economy, industry, and investment for 2025-2028.

In a related development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received Minister Jabbarov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they exchanged views on expanding bilateral economic cooperation. The discussion was conducted in line with the understanding reached between the leaderships of Pakistan and Azerbaijan during their November 8, 2025 meeting in Baku, according to a news release from the DPM’s Office.

The meetings underscore a shared commitment to intensify trade and investment relations, strengthen regional connectivity, and identify mutually beneficial projects that support long-term economic growth between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.